Tivy pressure pops Pieper

Tivy received a much-needed win when the Lady Antlers put away the Comal Pieper Warriors, 41-29, on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Antler Gym.
Much-needed because the victory snapped Tivy’s three-game skid that began during a Christmas break tournament, and more importantly, the decision kept the Lady Antlers on the right side of the District 26-5A standings at 4-2.
Pieper entered with an overall winning record, but evened out to 14-14 and 2-4. The Warriors did take some shots at Tivy during the first half, but pressure by the Lady Antlers in the final 1:37 before intermission was a harbinger of things to come.
Tivy produced eight consecutive points, which raised its 14-13 lead to 22-13 before Pieper went to the charity stripe in the final 25 ticks.
Maddie Fiedler, Solaya Gorham and Kyra Wheatfall rang up Tivy’s eight straight during its last-minute blitzkrieg. When the period began, Tivy’s 8-7 edge went to six, 13-7, after Desiree Abrigo, Emma Schumacher and Gorham went off for five points in a row.
The Lady Antlers kept forcing the issue after halftime, generating as much as a 17-point advantage when they led 36-19.
A show of strength in the third quarter was by Riley Dill, who had a couple of blocks and scored four points in that quarter. Gorham recorded a steal and bucketed six points. Wheatfall and Emma Schumacher pitched in to Tivy’s 14-point stretch, which equated to Tivy’s largest lead of the game.
“We started out in our press and did not convert immediately, but right before halftime we went back to it and did a good job of rotating and getting Pieper into some coffin-corner situations. Defensively, we got after it and we ask a lot of our press,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Gorham peppered Pieper for 14 points, Dill dumped in nine, Fiedler, Wheatfall, Abrigo and Schumacher all had four, while Desire Alvarado added two to scatter around the scoring.
“We talk about getting scoring activity from everyone, and need to balance our efforts We have challenged them and the girls are trying to do what we ask,” said coach Dill.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Jan.10
Tivy 41, Pieper 29
Tivy – 8 14 14 5 -- 41
Pieper -- 7 8 6 8 -- 29
Tivy – Solaya Gorham 5-0-4-14, Riley Dill 3-0-3-9, Kyra Wheatfall 2-0-0-4, Emma Schumacher 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-0-4, Maddie Fiedler 0-0-4-4, Desire Alvarado 1-0-0-2
Pieper – Peavy 5-0-1-11, Dixon 5-0-0-10, Jimenez 0-1-0-3, Stratton 1-0-2-2, Balderama 1-0-0-2, Rodriguez 0-0-1-1,
Halftime: Tivy 22, Pieper 22-15
Free Throws: Tivy – 11 of 20 (55--percent); Pieper – 2 of 7 (28.5-percent)
3-pointers: Pieper – Jimenez (1)
