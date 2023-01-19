Against Smithson Valley’s sub-varsity girls’ basketball teams in games played before the varsity matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Tivy won one and lost one.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity Lady Antlers came out on top 64-31.
Syrie Nicolas broke loose for 22 points to pace the JV.
Leilah Rodriguez had 13 and Addie Kincaid 10 for more double digiting by Tivy players.
Victoria Way finished with seven, My Tran Dang added six, Jacie Wright four, and Julie Pena two to round out scoring.
Freshmen
Madison Garces and Meg Hille were Tivy’s leading scorers with six points apiece in the freshmen game where Lady Antlers fell 42-28.
The trio of Mikayla Garces, Leilah Ramirez and Abigayle Maloney all recorded four points. Yasmine Lara and Abigail Watkins chipped in with two each.
