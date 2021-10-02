Lady Antlers easily handle SA Veterans Memorial

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy volleyball pounded the Patriots 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 to complete a district season sweep of San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday night in road game action.
The win upped the Lady Antlers to 8-2 against District 26-5A competition and 23-10 overall.
Ally Scheidle doubled up in kills with 15 and digs at 21
Taylor Kubacak assisted 29 times and Karlyn Dyal added 11 assists to help towards the victory. Kubacak also threw down six kills, while Dyal pitched in four.
Stella Hendricks and Hailey Davis with combined for eight kills apiece, while Grace Copeland recorded two kills. Davis and Copeland also managed one block each.
Tyler Elkins recorded a solid match with three aces, three assists and nine digs.
Emma Miller finished with seven digs.
Tivy’s Tuesday home court contest with Hays Lehman is being promoted as "Dig Pink Night" to honor those that have battled Breast Cancer.
Serves are up at 5:15 p.m. in the freshmen and junior varsity matches, followed at 6:15 for the varsity.
