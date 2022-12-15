Lady Antlers open district play with win over Smithson Valley

The Lady Antlers’ amped up defensive effort thwarted a couple of mild Lady Ranger's runs to help secure a 50-41 win over Smithson Valley at Antler Gym in Tivy’s District 26-5A girls’ basketball opener Tuesday.
From the moment Desiree Abrigo took the first of her team-high seven steals down court, depositing a layup that gave Tivy an early 4-0 lead less than two minutes into the game, the Lady Antlers controlled the tempo enroute to a first half lead that reached 10 points at one time, 24-14.
Abrigo wound up with eight points and was one of six players chipping in that category.
Smithson Valley trimmed Tivy’s advantage to six points at the break, 26-20, behind back-to-back three pointers in the final 3:20.
The Rangers then made some defensive adjustments after the third quarter that cut Tivy’s 13-point lead to, 46-40, with 1:00 left in the game. Smithson Valley converted four Tivy turnovers into four buckets during a three-minute span that put the Lady Antlers holding onto their second six-point lead.
Emma Schumacher and Maddie Fiedler combined to sink four free throws with less than 25 ticks, however, to make for the final score. Fiedler finished with 10 points and Schumacher added six.
“Defensively, we were able to disrupt their offense,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Tivy wrangled quite a few of its own turnovers against the Rangers to the tune of 13 steals, plus upset Smithson Valley’s flow with 11 deflections. The Lady Antlers prevented extra shot opportunities by the Lady Rangers when Tivy totaled 18 defensive rebounds. Another positive for Tivy was ball distribution in the form of 15 assists scattered among five players.
“We moved the ball well until the fourth quarter,” said coach Christy Dill.
Abrigo’s five dishes were followed by four from Riley Dill who was also points leader with 16. Solaya Gorham had eight and Desire Alvarado two to close Tivy’s scoring.
Gorham was deflections leader with four. Riley Dill and Schumacher co-topped boards with seven rebounds each. Schumacher’s defensive carom’s came to six.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Tivy 50, Smithson Valley 41
Tivy – 14 12 16 8 -- 50
Smithson Valley -- 11 9 11 10 -- 41
Tivy – Riley Dill 7-0-2-16, Maddie Fiedler 4-0-2-10, Desiree Abrigo 4-0-0-8, Solaya Gorham 4-0-0-8, Emma Schumacher 2-0-2-6, Desire Alvarado 0-0-2-2
Smithson Valley – Perez 4-3-2-19, Howe 3-0-1-7, White 3-0-0-6, Diaz 0-2-0-6, Cavazon 1-0-1-3
Halftime: Tivy 26, Smithson Valley 20
Free Throws: Tivy -- 8 of 13 (61.5-percent); Smithson Valley -- 4 of 15 (26.6-percent)
3-pointers: Smithson Valley – Perez (3), Diaz (2)
