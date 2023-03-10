HPMS seventh grader continues to dominate on the court
Sarah Meek displays her latest medal from a UTSA tournament in San Antonio where the 13-year old HPMS student competed, and won first place in the 16-year old division.

Sarah Meek won another United States Tennis Association (UTSA) Tennis Tournament to begin the month of March when she competed in a “Level 6” tournament where she played up in the 16-years old division.

Meek is seventh grader at Kerrville’s Hal Peterson Middle School, and defeated four girls from San Antonio and Austin to win her third tournament in four tries.

Meek’s latest accomplishment happened March 4-5.

