Spikes pound Medina Valley

Spikes Stadium proved friendly for Hal Peterson Middle School eighth grade football teams, when they hosted Medina Valley on Tuesday and sent the visitors away with losses. It was also a good night for the seventh grade teams, who brought home wins.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team won 36-14.
Davis Caraway scored an offensive touchdown and returned a kickoff for another six-pointer.
George Eastland had a rushing touchdown and took an interception to the endzone.
Collin Rose ran in a score and extra points were tacked on by Jake Zirkel.
More offense was supplied when Guy Flores caught a 15-yard pass from Rose, and T.K. Davis hauled in a pass for 20 yards.
Defensive standouts were Anthony Sanchez with a pair of tackles for losses, and Joe Aguire who recorded one as well.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B group shut out Medina Valley 14-0.
Quarterback Hilton Bock’s touchdown rush was one of two ground gainers that resulted in touchdowns. Bock also scored from 30 yards out.
Sam Baker ran for 20 yards and the defense shined with four tackles for losses, a sack, and a pair of interceptions.
Daniel Vasquez, Sam Baker, Joey Garza and Justin Parker all had TFL’s. Tait Sonnenberg made the sack. Interceptions were turned by Alejandro Arreola and Stephen Collier.
Spikes 7A
At Castroville the HPMS 7A result was a 19-0 victory for the Spikes.
Touchdowns came from Aiden Zavala’s 55-yard run and Connor Bloomer scoring with a 15-yard rush and catching an 11-yard pass from Gavin Whelan,
Zavala figured in the extra point when he passed to Jackson Kerth.
Cooper Jaimes had 98 yards rushing on 14 carries, and caused a tackle for a loss when playing defense.
Zavala caused and recovered a fumble and caused a second loose ball that was pounced on by Christian Vela
Spikes 7B
Also playing on the road were the 7B Spikes, who won 13-7.
Peterson touchdowns were earned by Hudson McDowell on a 50-yard run, and William Conklin throwing a 55-yard pass to Madden Brooks.
Brooks also recovered an onside kick and Denton Taylor ran the extra point.
The Spikes will take on Boerne North on Tuesday, with the seventh grade teams hosting and the eighth graders on the road.
