Antlers eyeing playoffs with wins over SA Wagner, Pieper

SAN ANTONIO – The Tivy Antlers eased by San Antonio Wagner 48-45 for another District 26-5A boys basketball victory on Saturday, earning bragging rights over the Thunderbirds by beating the Converse ISD school.
No further game details were available, but the win essentially moved Tivy into third place among district playoff contenders.
Tivy (21-8 overall after the win) lost to Wagner 63-56 when the Antlers and Thunderbirds met in Kerrville during the first round.
Earlier in the week, Tivy withstood Comal Pieper’s second quarter rally, and ran off from the Warriors with its own charge late in the same period and into the second half enroute to taking a 73-41 win Friday night.
“This kind of loss had not happened to Pieper all season long. The are a good team, but we do a good job of playing team basketball. This game was all about team ball,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis.
At Pieper, in their first meeting, the Antlers had all they could handle before escaping with an eight point win on Jan. 10, and in the beginning of the rematch at Antler Gym it appeared things might get just as competitive.
Tivy jumped ahead 9-0 off combined baskets from Quentin Vega, Mason Carlile, Jackson Johnston, and Mekhi Frazier. Pieper made it 11-4 midway through the first quarter, and trailed by eight before Jaden Frausto and Vega upped the lead to 13 at just over a minute to go.
The fact that Frausto, Tivy’s season leading scorer, did not get involved in producing points until late in the first quarter speaks volumes to Davis’ team concept.
“It’s the mark of a good team when you don’t have to depend on one guy. All five of our starters were contributing and we had others step up,” Davis said.
Vega led Tivy’s starting five with 17 points, followed by Carlile’s 14, Jackson Johnston with 10, Mekhi Frazier with nine, and Frausto with seven. Cade Braaten came off the bench to chip in seven, as did Braylon Ayala going for five, and Rylan Schumacher and Luke Johnston adding two each.
Carlile hit four three-pointers in the game, including one with 3:29 before halftime when Pieper had pulled within four, 27-23. Also down the same stretch of clock Vega hustled for a pair of tip-in buckets off missed shots, and Frazier took a steal in for a layup to put Tivy ahead 36-23 at the break.
Carlile, Vega, Frazier, Jackson Johnston, and Frausto continued pouring in 10 straight points to open the third period extending Tivy’s lead to 47-23. Braaten and Ayala combined for seven more in a row to build the lead to 57-27.
Schumacher, Braaten, Carlile and Jackson Johnston topped off Tivy’s scoring in the fourth, and only when Piper managed six consecutive points of its own did the Warriors ease past the 30s.
The Antlers return home Tuesday, Feb. 14 for their final regular season outing when they host New Braunfels Canyon.
TIVY ANTLERS v COMAL PIEPER
Friday, Feb. 3
Tivy 73, Pieper 41
Tivy -- 21 15 21 16 -- 73
Pieper -- 10 13 7 11 -- 41
TIVY – Quentin Vega 6-1-2-17, Mason Carlile 1-4-0-14, Jackson Johnston 4-0-2-10, Mekhi Frazier 3-1-0-9, Jaden Frausto 1-1-2-7, Cade Braaten 1-1-2-7, Braylon Ayala 2-0-1-5, Luke Johnston 1-0-0-2, Rylan Schumacher 1-0-0-2
PIEPER – Thomas 5-0-3-13, Cortez 1-2-0-8, Withrow 2-0-2-6, Strong 2-0-1-5, Madrigal 0-1-0-3, Coleman 1-0-0-2, Voigt 0-0-2-2, Martinez 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 36, Pieper 23
Free Throws: Tivy – 8 of 14 (57.1-percent); Pieper – 8 of 12 (66.6-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Carlile (4), Frausto (1), Vega (1), Frazier (1), Braaten (1); Pieper – Cortez (2), Madrigal (1)
