Lady Spikes 7A earn district title at tourney

Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams recently wrapped up their seasons with action at their respective district tournaments.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team went into the tournament seeded fourth and wound up third.
The Lady Spikes beat fifth-seeded Boerne North in three sets, and then played top seed Wimberley, losing in three sets. The Lady Spikes 8A team finished in third place.
Scores against Wimberley were 25-16, 19-25, 9-15. Scores were unavailable from the match with North.
For the tourney Leighton Hale finished with nine aces, 12 kills and eight digs. Leilah Rodriguez had one ace and three digs. Anna Canty’s totals showed nine kills, five assists, wo digs and one block. Addie Kincaid completed play with five aces, seven kills, four assists and two blocks. Madeline Copeland had six kills and two digs. Ryleigh Barney made three digs. Rowen Garcia had one kill. Avery Earl got three digs.
Lady Spikes 8B
The HPMS B team lost in the championship match against Boerne South in three sets after beating fifth seed Medina Valley and first seed Boerne Voss.
Scores in the Medina Valley match were 25-21, 21-25, 15-7. Voss fell to the Lady Spikes 20-25, 25-20, 15-11.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A volleyball avenged an earlier loss to Boerne South to win its division of the district tournament.
The team beat Medina Valley and Boerne North before downing Boerne South to win the championship and end the season 12-1.
The Lady Spikes defeated Medina Valley 25-18, 25-9 in their first match. North was put down 25-14, 25-17 in match number two.
District finals action saw HPMS beat South 25-18, 23-25, 15-9.
The team is coached by Michelle Coach McGuire and team members are Daisy Lovelady, Brooke Bailey, Lauren Holland, Charlotte Copeland, Rylan Adams, Rylie Coates, Savannah Dicicco, Lily Gonzales, Abigail Smithson, Gracie Thomas, Jilian Stebbins, Karlynn Way, and Brynn Lydiak.
