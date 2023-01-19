OLH takes 2-1 win over Holy Cross

Edgar Rodelo connected for OLH’s first goal and Francis Arredono had the game winner in the Hawks 2-1 District 4 D-III victory over San Antonio Holy Cross on Monday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.
“We finally started connecting our passes and creating opportunities,” said OLH head coach Bishop Wood.
The one goal decision was OLH’s first such after three heartbreaking losses by one goal eachand the win made the Hawks 2-5-1 overall, and 1-2 in district.
