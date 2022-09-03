Pirates fall 26-23 to Iraan in fourth quarter heartbreaker

Center Point’s fourth quarter push came up short at Iraan’s 11 yardline with 3:44 to play, depriving the Pirates of their first win in what was an otherwise stellar performance during a 26-23 loss to the Braves on Friday.
“This one stings,” said Center Point head coach Mario Laque of the loss that dropped Center Point to 0-2. “We battled hard, there was no quit in our kids and I’m proud to be part of this team,” Laque said.
The Pirates trailed throughout the first three quarters before Alexis Hernandez’ 28-yard run, coupled with Mauricio Gallegos’ extra point kick, boosted Center Point ahead 23-20 with 9:23 remaining in the game. Hernandez finished with 140 yards on 17 carries, which led Center Point’s 369 pieces of real estate.
Iraan answered by driving 84 yards, making 48 of that when quarterback Praither Schneeman scampered into the endzone at the 6:53 mark of the fourth period, putting the Braves ahead 26-23. Pirates’ linebacker Fernando Rivera halted the 2-point attempt to give Center Point hope of at least a field goal that would have tied the game.
Center Point's flexbone attack moved the ball from its own 41 yardline to Iraan’s 11, where Houston Fuentes was stopped for no gain on fourth-and three. The Pirates converted three previous fourth down attempts. One of those conversions kept a drive alive and the other two resulted in points.
Pirate quarterback Derrick Dominguez recorded two yards on fourth-and-one when Center Point held the ball on its second series of the game. That success set up Henandez later when he ran for 12 yards from fourth-and-four in the same set. Dominguez’ 1-yard plunge at 3:21 in the first quarter and Gallegos’ first PAT kick tied the game 7-7.
Dominguez rushed 22 times for 92 yards. Gallegos ran for 54 yards, in addition to kicking duties that also included a 27-yard field goal. Houston Fuentes earned 52 yards, Casey Vincent added 29 and Rivera carried once.
“We were just going to keep grinding and grinding by getting some touches for our kids,” Laque said.
Iraan was on the board first in only two plays after Cooper Bowman’s 64-yard completion was followed up with a 5-yard run by Alex Reyes. The PAT was good. Iraan scored again with 15 seconds in the first quarter when Cooper Bowman found brother Cole Bowman at the end of a 7-yard completion to conclude the 64-yard march. The PAT was blocked by a host of Pirates, leaving the score 13-7 as the second quarter got underway.
Facing fourth-and-six midway in the second quarter, Gallegos ran for nine yards out of punt formation. The fake kept the Pirates moving and Gallegos split the uprights for three with 24 ticks before halftime.
Yardage plays of 19, 17 and 18 supported Iraan ‘s opening drive in the third quarter when the Braves pushed the ball 54 yards into the endzone. Ethan Barrera kicked the extra point, pumping Iraan’s lead to 10 points, 20-10 with 9:31 remaining in the period.
Center Point answered the call by going 75 yards in eight plays that Houston Fuentes topped when he ran in from the 19 yardline with 6:13 on the clock. The try for two points failed, leaving the Pirates trailing 20-16.
Rene Rodriguez and Gabe Ceniceros stepped up for a sack to stop Iraan on downs and handed the ball back to Center Point’s offense with 3:05 left in the third quarter. The Pirates pieced together a 14-yard march iced by Hernandez’ TD run for the lead.
Iraan’s go-back-ahead series was kept alive only by a late-hit penalty called on the Pirates who, had forced the Braves into third-and-25 with under nine minutes left in the game. Two plays later, Schneeman did his damage to put Iraan back in the lead for good.
Rushing efforts for the Pirates started up front with offensive linemen Nick Davidson, Rene Rodriguez, Jesse Govea and Ceniceros.
“Our offensive line was recognizing things and helping set up plays,” said Laque.
Defensively, tackles for losses or zero yardage were made by Isaac Cervantes, Joseph Fuentes, Vincent, Rodriguez, Ceniceros and Rivera. Dominguez and Clayton Forster were in on several breakups and bat downs of Cooper Bowman’s passes after the bulk of Iraan’s 122 passing yards came on the opening 64-yarder.
Center Point is at home for the third straight week when the Pirates host New Braunfels Christian Friday night.
BOX SCORES
CENTER POINT 23, IRAAN 26
Center Point 7 3 6 7 -- 23
Iraan 13 0 7 6 -- 26
1st Qtr: 9:03 I – Alex Reyes 5-yd. run, Ethan Barrera PAT Good; 3:21 CP – Derrick Dominguez 1-yd. run, Mauricio Gallegos PAT Good; 0:15 I – Cole Bowman 7-yd. pass from Cooper Bowman, PAT Blocked
2nd Qtr: 0:24 CP – Gallegos 27-yd FG
3rd Qtr: 9:31 I – Reyes 18-yd. run, Barrera PAT Good; 6:13 CP – Houston Fuentes 19-yd. run, 2-PTS Failed
4th Qtr: 9:23 CP – Alexis Hernandez 28-yd run, Gallegos PAT Good; 6:53 I – Praither Schneeman 48-yd run, 2 PTS Failed
TEAM STATS
CENTER POINT- IRAAN
1st downs 22 20
Rushes/Yds. 56/369 25/172
Passing Yds. 0 122
Comp/Attp/Int 0-3-0 8-14-0
Total Yds. 369 294
Punts/Avg. 1/34.0 2/39.0
Fumbles/Lost 3/0 0/0
Penalties 10/85 10/75
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: CP – Alexis Hernandez 17-140, Derrick Dominguez 22-92, Mauricio Gallegos 5-54, Houston Fuentes 6-52, Casey Vincent 5-29, Fernando Rivera 1-2; I – JD Solis 9-46,
Alex Reyes 6-46, Cooper Bowman 8-33, Praither Schneeman 2-47,
Passing: CP – Dominguez 0-3-0; I – Cole Bowman 8-14-0
Receiving: I – Chris Quintero 2-83, Cooper Bowman 3-20, Scheeman 1-11, Solis 2-8,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.