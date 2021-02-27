Lady Pirates split games in opening week

CENTER POINT — Class 2A beat up on Class 4A when Center Point handed Carrizo Springs an 8-2 loss in non-district softball action Friday at Lady Pirate Field.
Center Point pitcher Kaylee Blackledge went the distance on the mound, striking out 17 Wildcats, allowing just one hit, walking three and giving up one earned run.
Blackledge’s bat was good for three of the Lady Pirates’ nine hits, accounting for a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Destiny Johnson had two hits for Center Point, scored once and batted across a run. Liliana Espinosa also managed two hits and accounted for three RBIs. Stephanie Lopez and Jasmine Altamirano-Carlos added one hit each.
Victoria Beckerson drove in a run and scored twice, and Tania Duran and Altamirano-Carlos scored the remaining runs for the Lady Pirates.
Earlier in the week, all of Jourdanton’s runs were of the unearned variety and cost Center Point dearly in a 2021 season-opening 14-4 loss to the Lady Indians Tuesday in Jourdanton.
Center Point led 4-2 after three innings and received a stellar pitching performance from Blackledge, who struck out 16 in 4-2/3 innings, allowing just one hit and four walks.
Blackledge also went 2-for-3 with her bat, pounding a home run and a double and bringing in two runs.
“Everyone reached base at least once, but our youth and first-game jitters were a major reason for the errors,” Center Point coach Kenneth King said. “Three freshmen started and only three players had extended varsity playing time before the game. Other than Kaylee, no one has played in over 11 months.”
Center Point (1-1) is scheduled to begin its District 29-2A schedule Tuesday in San Saba and will host Stockdale in a non-district game Friday at Lady Pirate Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.