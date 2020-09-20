Hawks show well in preseason scrimmage

Three days in pads and one scrimmage were all it took for Our Lady of the Hills’ football Hawks to look in solid form as they prepare to open their TAPPS 6-man football season.
OLH hosted Bulverde Living Rock, and Bellville Faith Academy for scrimmages Friday and according to head coach Chis Ramirez a number of questions were answered.
“I was concerned how we would do in competition format after only three days in pads, but we made good exchanges on offense, did not miss many tackles defensively and the biggest thing is to be out on the field and get started after all this time,” said Ramirez.
TAPPS members rolled with UIL COVID-19 policy for the most part, delaying practices for a month which limited the number of scrimmages for association schools.
As it looks now, however, the Hawks may already be locked and loaded for good happenings in 2020.
OLH scored six touchdowns and limited Living Rock and Bellville to only one score between the two schools combined – that by Living Rock.
Matthew Romero and Davis Clifton returned kickoffs to the endzone and passing touchdowns went to James Ibarra, Cade Crawley. Ibarra caught two for scores. Jacob Cruz had a rushing TD as well.
Other offensive highlights according to Ramirez were Luke Martinez with a pair of long runs, Tres Cervantes catching a pass from Kolten Kitchens, Clayton Gillen making a pass reception, and Stephen Grocki being four of four on PATs.
Defensively Ramirez noted that Romero, Cruz, Kitchens and Treves Hyde were “huge disrupters.”
The Hawks host Round Rock Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday for what is OLH’s homecoming game. It will also be the only nondistrict game played by the Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.