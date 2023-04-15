Lady Pirates struggle in loss to Junction

JUNCTION – Center Point struggled when the Lady Pirates traveled to Junction on Friday where the Lady Eagles sprang a 1-0 upset that gave Center Point its third 28-2A softball loss.
“We did not hit, and more than likely will finish third,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
Center Point started its final push in district tied with Harper, both 9-2, but the Lady Longhorns won their game. The two split their season series.
Junction also earned a split with the Lady Pirates by taking advantage of five Center Point errors while limiting the Lady Pirates to just three hits.
Destiny Johnson, Maria Diaz, and Lexis Parsons had the hits.
Briana Camacho stole a base, but Center Point did leave five runners stranded.
Kaylee Blackledge struckout 13 Lady Eagles, allowed hit, walked none, and Junction’s one run was unearned in the third inning.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v JUNCTION
Friday, April 14
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 3 5
JUNCTION -- 0 0 1 0 0 0 x -- 1 1 2
LP: Blackledge (6 innings, 13 K’s, 1 hit)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.