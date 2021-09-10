Antler JV, freshmen split with Shoemaker

The Tivy junior varsity football team picked up its first win of the season by beating Killeen Shoemaker 28-18 on Thursday at Antler Stadium.
Adian Varwig rushed for two 2 touchdowns, covering 45 and 29 yards, respectively. Varwig converted on a two-point play after one of his scores.
Jaxson Kincaid threw 15 yards to Stormy Rhodes for another touchdown.
Gunner Abel’s 10-yard rushing touchdown completed scoring.
The defense created three turnovers and was led by Eric Tenery, Tanner Beck, Jackson Maroney and Harrison Fields.
Freshmen
In Killeen, Tivy’s Freshmen ‘A’ team fell 24-6.
Tivy’s touchdown was by made by Jaykwon Benson in the third quarter. The 2-point conversion was no good.
Tivy lost the B-team game 18-0.
The Antler sub-varsity teams will take on Austin McCallum on Thursday, with the junior varsity on the road and the freshmen teams hosting at Antler Stadium beginning at 5 p.m.
