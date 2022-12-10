Spikes 7A team lone winner against Boerne South

Boerne South proved too much for three of four Hal Peterson Middle School boys’ basketball teams in Monday games.
Spikes 8A
At South’s gym, the HPMS 8A team lost 53-46 to Boerne South.
Ethan Rendon was high-point Spike with 16.
Trevin Vergara added an even dozen.
Caleb Elliston and Caleb Peschel tossed in seven each, and James Riley finished up the total.
Spikes 8B
Also at Voss, the 8B Spikes dropped their game 37-27 to Boerne South.
Jose Garcia led scoring with eight points, one more than Emilio Mena, who had seven.
Trevon Homes had four, while two apiece were from Logan Spalding, Jackson Clemons, Jayden Caliendo and Xavier Almendariz.
Spikes 7A
The 7A Spikes notched HPMS’ only win when they blasted South 68-26
Kenyon Armelin led the way with 30 points.
Josh Wheatfall poured in another 16 and adding 14 was Kyrin Armelin.
Aiden Baldwin finished with six points and Tony Montoya pitched in two to cap scoring.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team took it on the chin, losing 31-27 to Boerne South.
Logan Dunbar and Christian Benavides shared point honors with six each.
Jonathan Anderson had five, Logan Kileen four, and two apiece came from buckets by Charles Eastland, Noah Macias, and Jack Roberson.
All HPMS team take on Wimberley on Monday, Dec. 12 when the eighth graders are at home and the seventh is at Wimberley.
