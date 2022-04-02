Howerton gold at Antler Relays for Lady Antlers

Millie Howerton’s gold medal winning run in the 400 meters highlighted efforts for the Lady Antlers in the varsity girls division Thursday at the 47th Charlie Dobbs Antlers Relays.
Howerton moved around the track in 58.46 to score 10 of Tivy’s 52 points that were good for seventh in the team standings.
MaKayla Foster pole vaulted 10-6 for second place and was one of a handful of Lady Antlers involved in multiple events.
Jaime Jackson pointed in both her hurdles races when she came in third in the 300s (49.12) and sixth in the 100’s (17.10).
Pilar Garcia was just behind Jackson in the longer hurdles race by posting 49.59, and more fourths were tallied by Stella Hendricks in the 400 meters (63.09), and Alyssa Pena completing the 3200 in 12:26.
Hendricks, My Tran Dang, Solaya Gorham and Sienna Villanueva ran 51.91 in the 4x100 relay and were fifth. Foster, Toby Trieber, Howerton and Hendricks ran the 4x400 to another fifth spot (4:19).
Individual fifths were from Rowyn Bowlby going 16.97 in the 100 hurdles, and Gorham long jumping 15-10.
Taking sixth places were Abigail Anson in the 3200 (13:05), and the 4x200 relay of Villanueva, Jazlyn Belmontes, Daniella Gonzalez and Sophia Marshall being responsible for 1:54.
Fredericksburg won the varsity title with 170 points, with Wimberley (121), Comal Pieper (72), Comal Canyon Lake (66), Boerne (66), SA Antonian (55), Tivy (52), and Boerne Geneva (16) following the Lady Billies.
Tivy’s best junior varsity performance came from Lily Chavez in the 3200, where she was second with a time of 13:48.
