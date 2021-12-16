Antlers gore Matadors in loop play

SEGUIN – The Antlers gored the Matadors 68-62 in Tuesday night basketball, which moved Tivy’s boys to and 2-0 in District 26-5A and 9-6 for all games.
Four Antlers reached double digits with Jaden Frausto and Mason Carlile co-sharing top marks with 17 points each. Carlile ripped four treys.
Robert Jackson recorded a dozen pints and Quentin Vega finished with 10. Seth Hendricks was close with nine. Mekhi Frazier’s two and Jake Layton’s one made up the reminder.
A big third quarter was key for Tivy, which is open Friday and plays Buda Johnson on Dec. 21.
ANTLERS v SEGUIN – DEC. 14
TIVY 19 19 19 11 (68)
SEGUIN 15 19 9 19 (62)
TIVY Mason Carlile 2-4-1-17, Jaden Frausto 3-2-5-17, Robert Jackson 5-0-2-12, Quentin Vega 3-1-1-10, Seth Hendricks 2-1-2-9, Mekhi Frazier 1-0-0-2, Jake Layton 0-0-1-1
SEGUIN John Jackson 5-0-8-18, Jeff Rodriguez 2-3-3-16, Devin Matthews 5-0-5-15, Kevon Williams 3-0-1-7, Jakyari Matthews 0-1-0-3, John Jones 0-1-0-3,
Halftime: TIVY 38, SEGUIN 34
3 Pointers: TIVY Carlile (4), Frausto (2), Vega (1), Hendricks (1); SEGUIN Rodriguez (3), Jones (1), J. Matthews (1)
FT’s: TIVY 17-12 (70.5-percent), SEGUIN 23-17 (73.9-percent)
(0) comments
