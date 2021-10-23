Lady Antlers heading to playoffs, despite sebacks

Tivy’s attempt at a season sweep of Boerne Champion fell short Friday when the Lady Chargers defeated the Lady Antlers in four sets of District 26-5A volleyball played on Tivy’s home floor.
The Lady Antlers won the first meeting between the two rivals last month in Boerne, which was the first time in three years Tivy won at Boerne.
Scores in the most recent match went 13-25, 20-25, 24-26, 14-25.
“We needed to get that third set, but fought a good battle against a determined Boerne Champion team. We struggled to defend the tip all night and we were too high with our errors down the stretch. We have to get back to work. It’s almost playoff time,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
Tivy was down as much as seven service points in the third match, but good net play by Taylor Kubacak, Hailey Davis, Stella Hendricks, Grace Copeland, Karlyn Dyal, Madelyn Fiedler, and Reelyn Andreas allowed the Lady Antlers to rally and take a 19-18 lead at one point.
Champion answered Tivy’s rally with one of its own, and when a serving error gave the Champion a 25-24 edge, The Lady Chargers ended the match controlling serve.
Kubacak marked up 17 kills, two blocks, one ace and 17 digs. Davis added seven kills, two blocks and had seven digs. Hendricks posted 14 kills, one block and hustled for 10 digs. Copeland finished with two kills and four digs. Dyal set up a number of kills with her 25 assists and she had one kill of her own, one block and 19 digs. Fiedler, one of two freshmen seeing extensive time, had one kill, 16 assist and five digs. Andreas, also a freshman, wound up with one kill.
Tyler Elkins, one of only three seniors on the roster (Davis and injured Ally Scheidle the others), aced one serve, assisted twice and led digs with 26.
More digs were pulled out by juniors Emma Miller with 11 and Allie Finch getting seven. Sophomore Millie Howerton added one tig.
Tivy’s overall record slipped to 25-14 and 10-5 in district.
Earlier in the week, Tivy fell in three sets to New Braunfels Canyon, 25-14, 25-6, 25-11, on Tuesday and dropped to 10-4 in the District 26-5A volleyball standings.
“This was a hard road loss against a great Canyon squad. Struggles in serve receive, blocking at the net and bettering balls made it difficult for us to put points on the board,” Coates said.
Kubacak and Hendricks led kills with six apiece. The pair also managed eight and three digs, respectively.
Davis added in one kill, two blocks and two digs. Finch also came away with one block and one dig
Single aces came from Kubacak and Emma Miller who also added in four digs. Dyal topped assists at an even dozen and had three digs. Fiedler chipped in one more assist and a dig
Elkins was digs leader with nine and one dig each was credited to Grace Copeland, Millie Howerton, and Judah Davis.
Dripping Springs pays a visit to Antler Gym on Tuesday. It is the last district match of the season. A win on Tuesday puts Tivy in third place in a tough District 26-5A lineup. A loss on puts Tivy in fourth place.
Potential playoff opponents at this time are Leander Rouse, Liberty Hill or Cedar Park.
