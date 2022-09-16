Lady Hawks record first win, down Cedar Park Summit

The Lady Hawks volleyball team of 2022 snapped a district losing streak that had reached 11 matches before Thursday’s three sets sweep of Cedar Park Summit at OLH’s Cailloux Gymnasium.
Not that it was always easy for the Lady Hawks (1-17, 1-3) to register their first District 5-2A victory.
After opening the first set defeathering of the Eagles 25-9, OLH escaped sets two and three, 26-24, 25-20.
“We got a little relaxed in the second set and let Cedar Park do some things that allowed them to stay in it, but overall our energy and communication skills really showed up in this match,” said OLH head coach McKenzie Dimery who secured her first win as well since taking over the program several weeks ago.
“Hopefully this win will give us confidence towards being a good team,” Dimery said.
In the first set, the Lady Hawks looked like an awesome team, especially when Corbyn Loftin served seven points enroute to OLH building its lead to 11-1. Loftin had two of her match-high five aces in in that opening set.
JoJo Arredondo gave OLH a 20-5 advantage when she served, and Loftin ended the set with two more points. Arredondo also played well defensively and came away with 10 digs.
More service points in set one came from Jasmine Guzman (3) and Maya Mein (2).
Second set ties numbered seven and Cedar Park had OLH on the edge of evening out the match when the Lady Eagles grabbed the lead, 23-22 until Maya Mein and Loftin pointed serves for the win.
Cedar Park rode hot serving to front OLH 4-0 and five stalemates ensued until Sophie Mein served four points to give OLH the lead for good, 19-15.
Two of Escandra Esparza’s four blocks and three of Taylor Bloom’s five blocks proved helpful in deciding the set.
Bloom’s serving time upped OLH’s margin to 23-20 and Kenia Garcia nailed the winner after Cedar Park turned the ball over due to a hitting error.
OLH’s district losing skid stretched from 2020 (0-2), 2021 (0-6) and into the first three matches of this season.
