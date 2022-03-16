Antlers edged by Lehman

KYLE – The Antlers grabbed the lead first, but Kyle Lehman managed runs late to edge Tivy 3-1 Tuesday when the two met for District 26-5A baseball action.
Tivy went up 1-0 in the first inning when Eric Tenery doubled in Adan Hernandez, who was on base with a single. Hernandez stole second, which helped set up Tenery’s RBI.
Tenery came in early in the first as relief for starting pitcher Sam Letz and Tenery handcuffed the Lobos for three innings, while Tivy nursed its slim lead.
Tenery allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings of work, and struckout one. All of Lehman’s runs were earned.
Hernandez and Tenery had very solid games with their bats, getting three hits each to lead Tivy. Stormy Rhodes and Hayden Kneese singled.
The Lobos went up 2-1 in fourth inning when they took advantage of two walks, a pair of singles, and an error. Lehman added an insurance run in the fifth behind two singles.
TIVY v KYLE LEHMAN – MARCH 15
R H E
TIVY 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 8 1
LEHMAN 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 -- 3 5 0
LP: Tenery
DBL: Tenery
SB: Hernandez
