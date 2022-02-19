Hawks blank Holy Cross, Castle Hills

Our Lady of the Hills wrapped up a bookend of matches with San Antonio Holy Cross by winning 3-0 on Wednesday, which punctuated an earlier victory Monday.
Stefan Sirianni hit two goals and Cris Angel had one for the Hawks who reached the 6-5 mark, record-wise, overall and 6-2 for TAPPS district action.
For Sirianni the goals gives him 12 in the past seven matches.
On Thursday, while facing San Antonio Castle Hills for the second time in six days, OLH rang up another 4-0 win over the visiting Eagles at the Kerrville Sports Complex.
In the previous match, the Hawks also won by the same score.
Stefan Sirianni continued his hot streak of goals by stringing together another two balls into the net to account for 14 in the Hawks last eight matches.
Zeke Barrientos and Avery Morris also netted scores in OLH’s fourth straight victory.
Alexis Peak, Francis Arredondo, Graham Ballay and Cris Angel did manage shots on goal as part of the Hawks' 14 shot attack.
Castle Hills had only one shot which was turned into a save by Hawks goalie Hayden Juenke.
“This was our third match of the week, and in the elements dealt with I think this match really showed lots of resilience on our part,” said OLH head coach Lance Carlile. “Our training has paid off, and as long as we play our ball and follow the game plan we have a great chance for success,” Carlile said.
The Hawks went to 7-2 inside their district and 7-5 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.