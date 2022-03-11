Balser's walkoff homer powers Lady Antlers past Seguin

Amelia Balser hit a two-run walkoff homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to power the Lady Antlers past Seguin 5-4, and keep Tivy perfect in District 26-5A softball action.
“I just found the ball and met it. It was amazing. This team is amazing and we want to change the way people see Tivy softball,” said Balser.
Balser’s round-tripper over the centerfield fence was her second hit of the game and came with Gabby Watts standing on second for the tying run. Watts singled to get on after being a strikeout victim her first three times at bat.
Watts advanced to second based after a passed ball and reached third when Hailey Hernandez grounded to the pitcher who tossed to first for Tivy’s second out.
Joining Balser with two hits was Jordyn Joy who produced a home run of her own and Christy Medina who doubled for her lone hit.
“We preach TFND to these players. They live up to that and are a hardworking bunch who believe in themselves. They pull for and support each other and Holly Baughman and Jessica McFadden do a wonderful job as the assistant coaches,” said Tivy head coach Bradley Lee.
The game pitted District 26-5A’s last remaining unbeatens.
Seguin is now 2-1 for league contests, and the Lady Matadors showed almost much grit as the Lady Antlers moved to 4-0, 8-3-2 overall. After Joy’s second inning leadoff homer put Tivy up 1-0, the Lady Antlers added runs from Shayla Roth and Kyra Wheatfall that boosted starting pitcher Joy a 3-0 advantage.
Joy managed outs from 12 of Seguin’s first 16 batters, seven by strikeouts. Joy was touched for three singles in the fifth inning, which produced two runs that tied the game 3-3. The Matadors’ first run came in the third as the result of a pair of passed balls and an error.
Joy went the distance and had the seven strikeouts, along with five hits allowed.
The Lady Antlers will be at home Thursday when they host New Braunfels Canyon, starting at noon with the varsity first pitch.
LADY ANTLERS v SEGUIN – MARCH 8
R H E
TIVY 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 -- 5 6 3
SEGUIN 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 -- 4 5 3
WP: Joy
HR: Balser, Joy
Dbl: Medina
SB: Roth (2), Hernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.