Lady Pirates fall to Harper

HARPER — Lack of bats and too many errors doomed Center Point in its District 28-2A softball rematch with Harper Friday as the Ladyhorns sent the visiting Lady Pirates home with a 9-6 loss.
Center Point was limited to just one hit and committed eight errors, which helped Harper gain a district split for the year.
The Lady Pirates, 7-3 in district play, notched their only hit from starting pitcher Kaylee Blackledge, who also knocked in a pair of runs. From the mound, Blackledge struck out 14.
Karleopy Grano-Serrano also accounted for a pair of RBIs, and run scoring was led by Blackledge and Celeste Cervantes with two apiece and Destiny Johnson and Victoria Beckerson with one each.
Earlier in the week, Center Point’s rematch with San Saba went the Lady Pirates’ way in a 10-3 home win Tuesday to kick off the second round of district play.
“It was nice to get one back from them,” Center Point head coach Kenny King said after watching his team avenge a 7-2 loss to the Lady Armadillos in both teams’ loop opener earlier this year.
Each team managed just one hit in Tuesday’s rematch, and errors were at a minimum with Center Point having two and San Saba one. The difference was the free rides issued by Armadillo pitching. San Saba walked 10 while Blackledge issued just one pass while striking out 17 in seven innings of work as the Lady Pirates’ starting pitcher.
Blackledge belted the lone hit for Center Point, scored three runs and finished with two RBIs, as did Grano-Serrano and Cervantes.
Other runs were scored by Johnson with two and Beckerson, Natalie Whitworth, Stephanie Lopez, Tania Duran and Cervantes with one each.
Cervantes was walked three times, Whitworth and Johnson twice, and Lopez, Duran and Liliana Espinosa had one free trip each.
Center Point, 10-4 overall, is scheduled to Goldthwaite in more district action Tuesday and will play at Junction Friday at 6 p.m.
