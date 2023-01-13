Lady Spikes sweep Geronimo Navarro

Lady Spikes basketball teams showed little, if any, rust after a long holiday break by handily handing Geronimo Navarro four losses on Thursday when the eight graders won at home and the seventh found success on the road.
Lady Spikes 8A
The HPMS 8A team won 60-6 over Navarro.
Brynn Lidiak recorded 12 points, one rebound, five steals and two assists.
Gracie Thomas scored 10 points, had one rebound, made three steals and dished four assists.
Eight points apiece came from Morgan Landrum and Rhiley Miller. Landrum also had three rebounds, three steals and one assist. Miller rebounded three balls, grabbed four steals, assisted twice and drew a charge.
Karlynn Way finished with six points, one rebound, three steals, and one assist. Khyla Brown’s totals showed five points, three rebounds, four steals, and two assists.
Emmery Davila had four points, three rebounds, and one assist. Abigail Smithson also scored four points, had one1 rebound, made eight steals, blocked a shot, and had two assists. Audrey Nelson had three points, three rebounds, and five steals.
Lady Spikes 8B
HPMS won the 8B game against Navarro 62-3.
Ava Dominguez led the way with 26 points, added seven rebounds and one assist.
Julia Veurink pitched in 14 points, 10 steals and three assists.
Another 14 points were scored by Antonella Brown, who posted other totals of seven rebounds, seven steals, one block, and three assists.
Hailey Harmon added six points, three rebounds, five steals and one assist. Ashlyn Gray chipped in two points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A team defeated Narrow 31-7.
Point totals had Lani Kincaid getting 18, Sloane Hendricks putting in six; Riley Harmes, Kaliyah Perez, and Walker Richards with two each; and Brenna Davila making one.
Lady Spikes 7B
In the 7B game, the Lady Spikes were 23-5 victors over Navarro.
Scoring points were Payton Lewis (8), Caylee Torres (6), Byntlee Vasquez (3), Hattie Gilbreath (2), Summer Fahey (2), and Reeve Taylor (2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.