Headed to regionals

GEORGETOWN — At the Class 4A area track and field meet pitting Districts 25-5A against 26-5A Wednesday, two Tivy Antlers moved on to regional competition based on their performances.
Ethan Wrase won the 800-meter run in a season-best time of 1:58.73 to just edge district rival Tyler Papp of Dripping Springs, who ran 1:58.98.
Tivy’s Dalton Hanus finished third in the 400M dash at 50.93 and also qualified from the meet in which each event’s first four placers earned the opportunity to advance to regional competition.
Wrase and Hanus will represent Tivy at the Region IV meet to be held Friday, April 23 at Heroes Stadium San Antonio.
Hanus and Wrase, along with Ronald Hannemann and Hayden Poe, helped the Antlers’ 4x400M relay team take Tivy’s next best finish with fifth and a time of 3:28.18
Sixth places showed up with the 4x100M relay quartet of Fisher Middleton, Hanus, Zach Donaldson and Hannemann running 43.48, Caleb Fineske long jumping 20-feet, 11-1/4 inches, and Luke Johnston triple jumping 42-3/4.
The Antlers’ efforts put them in 10th place at the end of the meet, ahead of 25-5A teams from Liberty Hill, Marble Falls, Leander Rouse and Leander plus 26-5A member Buda Johnson. Leander Glenn was ninth, and the top half of the team standings order had 26-5A Boerne Champion first followed by Cedar Park, Dripping Springs, George-town Eastview, Alamo Heights, Seguin, Georgetown and New Braunfels Canyon.
The Lady Antlers secured a trio of fifth-place finishes as their best enroute to taking 14th in the team standings.
Millie Howerton recorded two of those fifths in her individual races in the 100M hurdles (16.09) and 300M hurdles (45.31).
Shayla Slaughter flung the discus 100-8 ½ for the other fifth and went 32-4 for sixth in the shotput.
Howerton was a member of the seventh-place 4x400M relay team with Jamie Jackson, Makayla Foster and Karlyn Dyal, and the four clocked 4:10.29.
Teamwise, Cedar Park won the girls championship followed by 26-5A Boerne Champion in second place. The remainder of the finishing order included Georgetown, Dripping Springs, Leander Glenn, New Braunfels Canyon, San Antonio Veterans Memorial, Kyle Lehman, Georgetown Eastview, Leander Rouse, Alamo Heights, Buda Johnson, Liberty Hill, Tivy, Seguin and Leander.
