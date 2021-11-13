Lady Spikes open season against Boerne South

In season beginning basketball games with Boerne South on Thursday, Hal Peterson Middle School girls came away with one win in four tries.
Lady Spikes 8A
In Boerne the Lady Spikes 8A team lost 46-19.
Addie Kincaid was high point for the Lady Spikes with seven and also topped rebounds with 11. She was one of three players with one steal each.
Topping steals at four apiece were Melina Campos and Ainsley Gilbreath. Campos chipped in two points and one rebound. Gilbreath scored three points and had five rebounds to lead that category.
Leilah Rodriguez turned in two points, three rebounds and three steals. Coryn Bond finished with four points, a rebound and a steal. Yasmine Lara put in a point, grabbed four boards added had one steal. Leilah Ramirez took down two rebounds.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team fell to Boerne South 38-12.
Desiree Alvarado scored half the team’s points, plus finished with two rebounds and two steals.
Mikayla Garces scored two points, tallied three rebounds, four steals, one block and two assists. Madison Garces pitched in two points, two rebounds and three steals. Abi Maloney scored two points and rebounded four balls. Meg Hille, Juliana Contreras, and Katelyn Sanders all recorded one rebound.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes 7A team lost 37-9 at Spikes Gym, and no other details were reported.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B bunch beat South 42-4 behind scoring efforts of seven Lady Spikes.
Khyla Brown posted 10 points. Gracie Thomas and Esther Evans were good for eight each, while Karlyn Way and Rylan Adams scored six apiece and two each came from Lauren Holland and AJ McDonald.
Next Games are Thursday against Loma Alta with the seventh graders away and eighth graders at HPMS. Game times are 5 and 6 p.m.
