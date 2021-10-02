Lady Spikes claim 3 of 4 against Boerne North

More wins piled up for Peterson Middle School when the Lady Spikes faced Boerne North in matches played Thursday.
Lady Spikes 8A
In Boerne, the Lady Spikes 8A team won by set scores of 25-19, 27-25.
Nine players figured in the win, led off by 10 points, three aces, one kill, five assists and six digs from Addie Kincaid.
Anna Canty placed five service points that included four aces, and added three kills, six assists and seven digs.
Madeline Copeland came up with seven points, four aces and seven kills.
Leighton Hale was kills leader with nine, topped digs at 11, served three points with two aces and had an assist.
Leilah Rodriguez was in double digit digs with 10, Avery Earl recorded nine digs and Ryleigh Barney finished with seven digs.
Additional contributions were from Rowen Garcia with three points and three digs, was well as Maddie Stueber with three points, two aces, and one kill.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team lost in three sets by scores of 25-22, 16-25, 25-27.
Emma Clayton served eight points and posted six assists. Caty Taylor led kills with eight, and was co-digs leader at four with Juliana Contreras.
Logan Pruitt aced four serves for the team and Belia Gomez added a pair of aces as well.
More points came from Makayla Garces, Victoria Villareal and Ava Lea Odonnel.
Lady Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym, the seventh grade teams swept their matches.
The HPMS 7A team also won in two sets, 25-12, 25-17.
Contributing to the win were Rylie Coates having 10 assists, 4 kills, 3 aces; Charlotte Copeland serving three aces and Lauren Holland came on strong in set two to put the Lady Spikes ahead.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team defeated Boerne North 25-19, 27-25.
In both sets, the Lady Spikes were down, but strong serving by Ryley Miller and A.J. McDonald provided Peterson its spark.
Miller served eight straight points in a row in both sets and McDonald was at the line for the final three of the second set.
The eighth grade hosts Wimberley on Thursday and the seventh is on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.