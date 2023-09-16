Lightning halts Tivy freshman game, JV suffers first loss

Some much needed rain, accompanied by lightning, dampened Tivy’s freshman football outing Thursday against Alamo Heights at Antler Stadium in a game that did not reach a conclusion after two delays forced a total cancellation.
Tivy scored on its first series against the Mules, cobbling together an 11-play drive in wet conditions and eating up all but 1:30 of the opening quarter. Seth Shuler connected with Aiden Zavala for a 22-yard gain, found Wesley Miller for six yards, and hit Cooper Jaimes for 11 yards before finding Jaimes again on a 5-yard scoring toss. The point after failed.
Zavala had a pair of runs in the drive for gains of 10 and 26 yards.
The first lightning delay came with 1:02 remaining in the quarter, and officials called the game midway through the third quarter after another warning.
Shuler completed six of 12 passes for 50 yards on the day, and Zavala rushed for 90 yards on just seven carries.
Defensively, Tivy’s tackle leaders included Sam Huff with six, Jaimes and Gerrardo Delgadillo with three apiece, and Evan Batts and Madden Brooks with two each.
Junior varsity
In junior varsity action Thursday, Tivy suffered its first setback of the season in a 16-14 non-district road loss at Marble Falls.
The Antlers (3-1) managed all of their scoring in the first half, as did the Mustangs. Tivy’s President Calamaco caught a pair of touchdowns passes from Peyton Bailey, the first covering 50 yards and the second 46 yards.
Jake Zirkel kicked both extra points.
Bailey ran for 15 yards, and Tivy had two more long runs of 24 and 20 yards from Davis Caraway and George Eastland, respectively.
The Antlers face another long road game this week when they open District 26-5A play Thursday at Liberty Hill. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
