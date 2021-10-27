Wrase, Pena have high expectations for state XC meet

When Alyssa Pena and Ethan Wrase qualified from regional to state cross country competition with respective times of 19:34 and 16:30, respectively, they did not PR (personal record), but will try and do so Friday, Nov. 5 at the Class 5A State Meet.
“Alyssa’s best is a 19:22 and Ethan’s PR is right at 16:16. If they can get some decent temps for their state race, I expect Alyssa to run in the 18’s and Ethan to be in the 15’s,” said Tivy head coach Cody Taylor.
Both senior athletes advanced from Class 5A Region-V and are part of the contingent for Class 5A racing that takes place at Old Settlers’ Park. Pena’s race is at 11:30 a.m. and Wrase runs at 12:10 p.m.
They are Tivy’s first state qualifiers since Ximena Tinajero in 2019.
