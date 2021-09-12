Tivy tennis competes at NEISD tourney

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy team tennis finished sixth at the NEISD Team Tournament held Friday and Saturday, going 1-2.
In first round matches versus SA LEE, Tivy lost 10-5.
Tivy beat SA Madison 10-4 in the second round then lost to SA O’Connor 10-4
Scoring winners were unavailable from the matches against Madison and O’Connor.
Against LEE, Marlowe Chaflant and Carolina Chedzoy, and Ariel Green and Gabriela Guasch won in girls doubles. Chaflant-Chedzoy went to a tiebreaker, winning their set 5-2, 2-5, 10-5.
Ernest Chedzoy and Braden Stehling were victorious in doubles before hanging up boys’ singles wins.
“Everyone's level of play is increasing, but we still have a long way to go,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen.
District 26-5A matches are back on Tivy’s slate September 21 at Boerne Champion before the Antlers and Lady Antlers return to their home courts September 25 to face Dripping Springs.
