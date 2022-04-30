Lady Spikes fall, Spikes prevail against Boerne North

Eighth grade soccer teams from Hal Peterson Middle School took a loss, and a win when visited by Boerne North on Thursday at Spike Field, while seventh grade teams split road games.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The HMPS eighth grade team lost 2-0 for their first defeat of the year, taking the Lady Spikes to 1-1-1.
Melina Campos had six shots at goal.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The Hal Peterson Middle School girls seventh grade soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Monday when the Lady Spikes were edged 2-1 in a road game played at Boerne North,
Abbigail Smithson scored the lone goal for the Lady Spikes (1-1-1) in the loss to Boerne North
“Lauren Cummings played a spectacular game in goal, and stopped at least five lethal shots. McCrae Althaus, Danna Cisneros and Abbigail all had several crosses and shots on goal, but we were unable to come up with the points. It was a very competitive game,” said Lady Spikes head coach Gina Seracen.
Spikes eighth grade
The Spikes eighth grade team defeated Boerne North 3-0 and are 2-1 for the season.
Mateo Cardenas scored the Spikes first goal on a pass from Angel Rangel.
Sebastian Gonzalez scored the Spikes second goal from a penalty kick.
Rangel scored the final goal when he volleyed a kick in on a rebound ball.
Both eighth grade squads are at Fredericksburg on Thursday.
Spikes seventh grade
The Spikes won their match against Boerne Noth 3-2 to stay unbeaten at 3-0 for the season.
Gram Barker got the scoring started when he sent a corner kick to the back of the net.
Trevin Vergara scored off a free kick from 35 yards by placing the ball perfectly into the far side corner.
The final goal came from Aiden Zavala who scored from close range from a pass by Barker.
The Seventh Spikes grade team put their perfect streak on the line Monday at home against Fredericksburg.
