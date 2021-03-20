Tivy soccer teams cap 2021 seasons

Rivalry matchups usually bring out the best that teams have to offer, and last Tuesday’s District 26-5A soccer contest between Tivy and Boerne Champion at Antler Stadium didn’t disappoint.
A hard-fought contest saw Tivy eventually fall 1-0 to the visiting Chargers, with the difference coming in minute 55 of the 80-minute tilt on Champion’s decision-making goal.
The Charger’s game-winning score was the only slip up charged to the Lady Antlers, who went to-to-toe with the district’s second-place team.
For the game, Tivy keeper Ashlee Zirkel recorded 10 saves, while the Lady Antlers showed up defensively with Carolyn Bond, Mackenzie Caraway, Bella Aguilar and Kamryn Hayes making four steals each. Shots were taken by Stella Hendricks (two) and one each by Ashley Cale, Malia Kniffen and Lauryn Rodgers.
“Steals are the equivalent of an interception, and we had some energy and showed some good efficiency this game,” Tivy coach Shannon Coronado said. “I’m very proud of the girls’ effort.”
The Lady Antlers closed out their 2021 soccer season a day later in Dripping Springs, falling 5-2 to the Lady Tigers in both teams’ 26-5A finale, but Tivy went down swinging against this year’s district champion and No. 3 state-ranked Tiger team.
Both Tivy goals came in the second half, as did all of Dripping Springs after a 0-0 stalemate at halftime.
The Lady Antlers’ first goal came when senior Phoenix Miller assisted to Caraway, who managed to squeak the ball past an out-of-position Tigers’ goalie.
Tivy’s second goal was scored by Hendricks after receiving a throw from Kourtney Lutz.
Zirkel recorded 13 saves as part of a solid effort by the team, according to Coronado.
“We played a tough defense despite allowing five goals, and we scored two goals on Dripping Springs, something no other team in the district had done. In fact, they only had one goal against them in district leading up to the game against us.”
Champion was the only other loop member to get a ball into the net against the Tigers, and Dripping Springs’ has given up just five goals for the entire season, with four of those coming in a non-district game with Round Rock.
The match marked Miller’s last in a Tivy uniform, as well as fellow seniors Natali Lopez, Hailey Erlund, Teresa Garza, Jenny Galvan and team captain Kniffen.
Tivy finished 3-11-2 in district play and 10-12-3 overall.
-----
In boys’ soccer action last week, Tivy fell 5-1 to Boerne Champion Tuesday in District 26-5A road action.
Manny Hernandez notched the Antlers’ only goal in the second half off an assist from Kiki Segura.
The Chargers booted in three goals in the first half and added two more in the second.
Josh Shantz had nine saves in the net for Tivy.
Tivy closed out its 2021 season Wednesday with a 4-0 loss against Dripping Springs at Antler Stadium.
Shantz had nine saves for the Antlers, who finished the year 3-12-1 in district action and 5-13-3 overall.
Shantz is one of seven seniors who played their final contest for Tivy. The others are Hernandez, Braden Green, Roger Arizola, Cesar Fierro, Jose Casillas and Ricardo Rangel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.