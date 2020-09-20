Antler CC teams shine at Ingram meet

INGRAM – Continued improvement showed up for Tivy cross country racers when they tackled the course at the Warrior Invitational held Saturday at Tom Moore High School.
“We got better. 15 of 16 girls and 16 of 18 boys had better times over the previous week’s meet and our gap times were better,” said head coach Kevin Pope.
Team results were not made available immediately after the meet, but gap times – readings between each runner – were very evident.
In the girls two miles race the varsity Gold Team was led by Hannah Aspinall who finished third overall with her time of 12:37.
Places 6-7-9-10, accounting for whatever point totals Tivy will eventually be notified of, included Ximena Tinajerio (13:00), Kendyl Turner (13:01), Avery Freeman (13:27), and Carolyn Bond (13:29).
Mackenzie Caraway (13:46), Alyssa Pena (13:54), Leah Neal (14:04), and Paige Davis (14:09) rounded out the Gold Team with finishes of 11-13-14-15.
For the Blue Team Gabby Watts was in at 19th with 14:35, and other scoring runners were Avery Malinak (23rd, 15:04), Heather Garred (24th, 15:07), Amber Gonzalez (25th, 15:23), and Gibson Dearing (26th, 15:45).
Completing Blue were Samantha Talavera (16:16), and Goanna Rivas (16:32) coming in 31-32.
The Antlers also entered two teams in varsity competition, grabbing four of the top 10 positions with Gold members.
Luke Wrase clocked 17:20 for the boys’ three miles of work, and was just ahead of brother Ethan Wrase who came in third at 17:25.
Seventh went to Aaron Barefoot’s 18:44. Ninth place was Lawson Behrens who clocked 18:57. Axel Cisneros was the final scoring Antler when he crossed in 11th place and a time of 19:07.
Cesar Fierro (19:10), Josh Clayton (19:33), Jonathan Barkley (19:35), and Enrique Segura (19:45) rounded out the Gold roster and came in 12-15-16-19, respectively.
Angel Agular was the best of Tivy’s Blue wave team, being timed at 19:46 for 20th place.
Canon Jalowy (19:53), Jesus Guzman (19:55), Santana Flores (20:06), and Grayson Robinson (20:28) gave Blue points by finishing 22-23-24-29.
Dylan Callanan (32nd, 21:26), Ruben Nombrano (42nd, 22:22), and Joshua Aspinall (48th, 23:47) made up the remainder of Blue’s roster.
Next race up for Tivy is in Mason on Monday, Sep. 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.