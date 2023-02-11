Pirates fall to Johnson City

Center Point closed out this season’s home court schedule with a 63-20 loss to Johnson City when the Pirates hosted the Eagles Friday as District 29-2A basketball continued its wind down.
The Pirates had no player score more than four points.
Joe Castaneda, Nick Davidson, and Alexis Hernandez shared four each.
Jesse Segura and Jose Gallegos had three apiece, and season leading scorer Derrick Dominguez only made two.
Johnson City handled the Pirates 80-35 when the two met earlier.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v JOHNSON CITY
Friday, Feb. 10
Johnson City 63, Center Point 20
Center Point – 6 4 2 8 -- 20
Johnson City -- 16 16 15 16 -- 63
CENTER POINT – Joe Castaneda 2-0-0-4, Alexis Hernandez 0-1-1-4, Nick Davidson 2-0-0-4, Jose Gallegos 0-1-0-3, Jesse Segura 1-0-1-3, Derrick Dominguez 1-0-0-2,
JC – Jacks 6-1-7-22, Knostman 5-0-0-10, Jackson 2-1-1-8, Flores 2-1-0-7, Fulton 2-0-1-5, Slowinksi 2-0-0-4, Coble 2-0-0-4, Axtell 1-0-1-3
Halftime: JC 32, Center Point 10
Free Throws: Center Point – 2 of 4 (50-percent); JC – 10 of 23 (43.4-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Gallegos (1), Hernandez (1); JC – Jackson (1), Jacks (1), Flores (1)
