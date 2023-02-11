Pirates fall to Johnson City
Buy Now

Center Point's Derrick Domiguez fights his way through a very tough Johnson City Defense to shoot a short jump shot.

 Jeffery L Lavender

Center Point closed out this season’s home court schedule with a 63-20 loss to Johnson City when the Pirates hosted the Eagles Friday as District 29-2A basketball continued its wind down.

The Pirates had no player score more than four points.

Joe Castaneda, Nick Davidson, and Alexis Hernandez shared four each.

Jesse Segura and Jose Gallegos had three apiece, and season leading scorer Derrick Dominguez only made two.

Johnson City handled the Pirates 80-35 when the two met earlier.

CENTER POINT PIRATES v JOHNSON CITY

Friday, Feb. 10

Johnson City 63, Center Point 20

Center Point – 6 4 2 8 -- 20

Johnson City -- 16 16 15 16 -- 63

CENTER POINT – Joe Castaneda 2-0-0-4, Alexis Hernandez 0-1-1-4, Nick Davidson 2-0-0-4, Jose Gallegos 0-1-0-3, Jesse Segura 1-0-1-3, Derrick Dominguez 1-0-0-2,

JC – Jacks 6-1-7-22, Knostman 5-0-0-10, Jackson 2-1-1-8, Flores 2-1-0-7, Fulton 2-0-1-5, Slowinksi 2-0-0-4, Coble 2-0-0-4, Axtell 1-0-1-3

Halftime: JC 32, Center Point 10

Free Throws: Center Point – 2 of 4 (50-percent); JC – 10 of 23 (43.4-percent)

3-pointers: Center Point – Gallegos (1), Hernandez (1); JC – Jackson (1), Jacks (1), Flores (1)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.