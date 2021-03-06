On the right track

Tivy athletes pointed in the vast majority of events but were not able to overcome depth-laden squads in the overall team standings at the Charles Dobbs Antler Relays held Thursday.
Boerne Champion, in particular, was especially dominant based on 1-2-3 sweeps in five of the 11 running events stretched over boys’ and girls’ varsity competition.
Champion won both varsity divisions as the Chargers totaled 267 points, and the Lady Chargers came up with 263-1/2. Fredericksburg finished with 157, Tivy 96 and Boerne 79 to round out the boys’ standings.
Fredericksburg scored 194, Tivy 77 and Boerne 67-1/2 in girls’ events.
Jake Layton mined the only gold medal for Tivy when he triple jumped 40-3/4 to win the event by over two feet. Layton’s accomplishment marked one of three for Tivy’s boys in six field events.
Caleb Fineske long jumped 20-8 1/2 for second and high jumped fifth, going 5-10.
Hayden Poe was fourth in high jump, also with 5-10, and earned the same spots on the track in the 110-meter high hurdles and 300M intermediates.
Ethan Wrase finished second in two races when he clocked 1:58 in the 800M run and 4:38 in the 1600M run. Those were 10 of 11 races garnering points for the Antlers.
Thirds went to the 4x100M relay team of Dalton Hanus, Layton, Joe Montanez and Ronald Hannemann at 44.82, the 4x400M in 3:35 consisting of Hanus, Jackson Johnston, Poe and Ethan Wrase, while Hannemann was third in the 100M (11.21).
In addition to Poe’s fourth places, the remainder of Tivy’s finishes at that spot were spread between the 4x200M relay racing 1:34 with Hanus, Layton, Montanez and Hannemann, and Jackson Johnston in the 200M dash (23.84).
Other fifths were Luke Wrase in the 3200M run in 10:51 and Luke Johnston in the 300M hurdles with 44.37.
LADY ANTLERS
A silver medal from Makayla Foster’s 10-0 effort in the pole vault was the best finish for the Lady Antlers, who pointed in five of six field events.
Shayla Slaughter took home bronze in the shot put (33-9) and discus (99-11).
Karlyn Dyal, Cassidy Harmon, Meg Butler and Lauren Fahey timed 52.37 for third in the 4x100M relay, and Dyal was third in the 400M dash (63.54) to register the best track finishes for Tivy.
A time of 1:57 brought the 4x200M relay team of Abigail Malinak, Hailey Davis, Butler and Slaughter fourth, and the 4x400M relay comprised of Dyal, Jaime Jackson, Ximena Tinajero and Fahey was also fourth. Individual fourth places went to Tinajero in 300M hurdles (49.57), Kendyl Turner in the 1600M run (5:50), and Davis in triple jump (33-10).
Three fifth track finishes went to Alyssa Pena with 12:56 in the 3200M run, Allie Finch getting 17.55 in 100M hurdles, Jackson on the 300s where she posted 49.95, and Dyal in high jump at 4-6 1/2.
Sixth places were put down by Turner in the 3200M run at 13:03, Tinajero for 800 meters in 2:39, Pena for the 1600M run (5:59), and Davis high jumping 4-6.
Tivy’s varsity squads compete next in New Braunfels at the Canyon Cougar Relays Saturday, March 13.
JUNIOR VARSITIES
Millie Howerton’s two first places in hurdles races highlighted the day for Tivy junior varsity track and field competitors in those divisions of the meet.
Howerton won the 100’s with a time of 16.95 and claimed the longer 300s in 48.75. She was part of a group of girls who won their respective individual events.
Riley Dill took the discus with a fling of 80-4 and Toby Treiber won long jump when she went 14-11 1/2.
Aiden Varwig finished in front of the group in the boys’ 300M hurdles in a time of 44.06, Baltxar San Miguel shotputted 38-0, and Christian Yeager threw 97-3 in discus to total golds for the young Antlers.
Solaya Gorham was second in the long and triple jumps, as was the 4x400M relay of Treiber, Daisy Zamarippa, Jazlyn Belamontes, and Howerton.
Thirds turned in by the girls came from the 4x100M relay with Sara Bowers, Gorham, Sienna Villanueva and Treiber, Gorham in the 200M dash, and Treiber at high jump. Boys’ third finishes included Kaden Brown in the longer hurdles race and Luis Ceballos in shot.
The boys were fourth in the 4x100M relay behind the quartet of Kendrick Boldin, Tate Fahey, Lex Pena and Eric Batts, and the same in the 4x400M relay with Brown, Christian Stahl, Andres Bean and Varwig. Lady Antlers coming in fourth included Belamontes for the 100M hurdles, Villanueva in the 100M meters, Zamarippa in the 300M hurdles, Paige Davis in the 1600M run, and the 4x200M relay team of Hannah Moore, Gorham, Villanueva and Yessenia Velasquez.
Davis ran fifth in the 800M run, and the lone sixth places were taken by Varwig in the 110M hurdles and Moore in the high jump.
Champion, Fredericksburg, Tivy and Boerne were the order of finish in JV girls, and the list read Champion, Boerne, Fredericksburg and Tivy on the JV boys side.
