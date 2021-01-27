Tivy wins fifth straight

Tivy’s game-day talk related to “Tivy Toughness”, and the Antlers basketball team utilized whatever was said into a gritty 64-52 win over Buda Johnson Tuesday at Antler Gym.
“We talked before the game about doing the little stuff,” Tivy assistant coach and JV head coach Ray Fierro said. “Setting good screens, blocking out, not getting blocked out, diving for loose balls and making things happen that won’t always show up in the scorebook,” Fierro said.
Tivy coach Joe Davis echoed that sentiment as well after the Antlers’ fifth straight win moved Tivy to 6-5 in District 26-5A action.
“We just have to keep chipping away and take games one at a time,” Davis said. “This was once again a total team effort. That’s the beauty of our team. It’s just been all of us and not just one of us.
That was again the case against the Jaguars when Tivy (8-11 overall) used eight players to score its total, and 10 players throughout the game.
Jaden Frausto and Jackson Johnston led the scoring with 14 points each, followed by nine from Luke Johnston, seven apiece from Jake Layton and Caleb Hebert-Dwyer, six from Caleb Fineske, five from Quentin Vega, and two by Hugo Castorena.
More floor minutes were generated by Max Kludt and Seth Hendricks on a night when Tivy squeezed every last ounce of TFND, toughness, grit or any other hardy substance needed to rally over a team the Antlers had beaten just three days prior in a Saturday battle.
Johnson led 17-13 after the first quarter, the two teams were tied 27-27 at halftime, and after Tivy sparked itself in front briefly 31-30 in the third quarter, the Jaguars ran off a 14-4 explosion to pull ahead 41-34, but field goals by Frausto and Hebert-Dwyer had Tivy down only five when the fourth quarter rolled around.
Luke Johnston’s steal, layup and subsequent free throw knotted the game at 50-50, and Tivy took the lead for good when Layton’s three-pointer snapped the final deadlock of 52-52 and had the Antlers up 55-52 with 1:44 left to play.
Frausto, Vega and Castorena combined to make all seven free throws in the final 45 ticks to ice the win, along with a field goal by Vega.
Tivy finished 12 of 16 at the charity stripe.
The Antlers have a road game at New Braunfels Canyon Friday and before returning home next Tuesday for action with I-10 rival Boerne Champion.
-----
In sub-varsity play, Tivy’s junior varsity topped District 26-5A rival Buda Johnson 64-49 behind 24 points from Mason Carlile and 10 apiece from Michael McDuffie and Cade Braaten.
Tivy’s freshmen lost a close contest with the Jaguars, 38-34, despite a 14-point night from Brandon Ramirez.
