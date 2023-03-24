Lady Spikes claim seventh, eighth grade division titles

FREDERICKSBURG – Spurred on by more than a half dozen first place finishes in each division, Lady Spikes track and field teams captured two championships at the Fredericksburg Middle School Relays held Wednesday, March 22.
Eighth Grade
Lady Spikes eighth graders accumulated 227 points to easily outdistance Boerne North (139), Fredericksburg (133), and Wimberley Danforth (103).
HPMS had 80 points by way of seven top spots that included three from individual racers, one relay, and three in field events.
Gracie Thomas was first in the 100 meters (13.26), 200 (27.47), and Paulina Orta-Mejia claimed the 800 (2:40).
Orta-Mejia teamed with Brooke Bailey, Lauren Cummings, and Addison Romack for first with the 4x400 relay (4:35).
Field event top spots were earned by Thomas in long jump (15-11) and triple (32-2 1/2), and Julia Vuerink pole vaulting 8-0.
Another seven second places accounted for 72 points.
Individual seconds came from Lily Gonzalez in the 100 hurdles (17.84), A.J. McDonald in the 300's (54.21), Eme Evans in the 400 (64.09), Lauren Holland in the 1600 (6:16), and Rylan Adams at high jump (4-8).
Gonzalez, Evans, Thomas and Karlynn Way were runnerups with the 4x100 relay (52.78). Way, Adams, Cummings and Emery Davila held second in the 4x200 relay (1:57).
Thirds went to Sylvia Westra in the 100 hurdles (18.15), Bailey in the 300's (54.75), Orta-Mejia in the 400 (65.21), Holland in the 2400 (9:58), and Ava Campos in triple jump (29-4 1/2).
Remaining 4-5-6 positions and points came from Cummings, Adams, Bailey, Evans, Gonzalez, Paige Doty, Daisy Lovelady, Jilian Stebbins, Danica Blaker, Isabella Mills, Lyla Earl, Rhiley Miller, and Ava Dominguez.
Seventh grade
The HPMS seventh grade girls also broke through 200-plus points when they scored 220 to best Wimberley Danforth (144), Boerne North (120), and Fredericksburg (117).
Taking individual first finishes were Bailey Boyle in the 100 meters (13.93), Summer Fahey taking the 200 (28.65), 400 (65.61), and 800 (2:40), Sophia Vargas winning high jump (4-2), Lani Kincaid at pole vault (7-0), and Walker Richards with the shotput (31-8).
Layla Hawkins, Payton Lewis, Johana Garcia-Ortiz, and Kincaid won the 4x200 relay (2:01).
Shelbie Cherwinski gave HPMS second in the 100 (14.25), Wheatlynn Michael was second in the 100 hurdles (19.68), Riley Russ the same in 300 hurdles, Kenleigh Honeycutt pole vaulted to second (7-0), Caylee Torres was second in shotput (30-8), and Kincaid triple jumped 29-3/3 for second.
Relay second came on the 4x100 (55.36) with the team of Cherwinski, Boyle, Michael, and Hawkins.
Alivia Huffman was third in the 100 hurdles (19.73), Anya Garcia ran third in the 400 (70.05), Russ thirded in the 800 ( 2;45), and Hattie Gilbreath was third after the 1600 (6:11).
The 4x400 relay of Lyla Farhoudi, Russ, Garcia, and Vargas was fourth, and individual 4-5-6 place points were chipped in by Merrick Land, Boyle, Cherwinski, Michael, Garcia-Ortiz, Vargas, Farhoudi,Brady Cooksey, Gilbreath, Richards, Lewis, Madison Clark, McKenna Lackey, and Jeslynn Carroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.