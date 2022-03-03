Lady Antlers take Lehman in 28-13 blowout

KYLE – The Lady Antlers blistered Kyle Lehman's pitching for 28 hits and the same number of runs during a 28-13 victory Tuesday, which kept Tivy perfect (3-0) in the District 26-5A softball race.
Gabby Watts and Millie Howerton ripped four hits each. Jordyn Joy, Hailey Hernandez, Shayla Roth, Kyra Wheatfall and Christy Medina collected three apiece. Amelia Balser and Olivia Ortiz punched two hits, while Mia Estrada had one.
Roth's hits included two triples and Joy doubled twice. Watts, Hernandez, Howerton and Alyssa Rodriguez all scored four runs. Balser, Medina and Ortiz reached home plate three times, Wheatfall twice and Roth once.
Balser and Roth rang up five RBIs, while Joy managed four. Hernandez, Wheatfall and Howerton ended with three runs batted in and Watts and Medina one each.
Base stealing prowess was on display with 14 credited to Tivy, topped by Howerton’s four. Wheatfall and Watts had three each, Rodriguez two, and Medina and Ortiz one apiece.
Joy was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts and five scattered hits in four innings of work. Balser earned a save in one inning, where she struckout one Lady Lobo.
Tivy's next district game is Tuesday, March 8 when Seguin provides the competition in a home field contest for Tivy.
LADY ANTLERS v KYLE LEHMAN – MARCH 1
R H E
TIVY 0 7 5 3 13 x x -- 28 28 5
LEHMAN 1 0 0 5 7 x x --- 13 8 4
WP: Joy Save: Balser
Dbl: Joy (2), Roth, Medina
Triple: Roth (2), Henandez
SB: Howerton (4), Wheatfall (3), Ortiz, Watts (3), Rodriguez (2), Medina,
