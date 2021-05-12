Tivy freshman battles at state

GEORGETOWN — Tivy’s Raleygh Simpson concluded her first year as a high school athlete with an upper-half finish at the University Interscholastic League’s girls’ Class 5A state golf tournament held May 10-11.
Simpson tied for 34th from among 71 players who tackled Georgetown’s Whitewing course, and after struggling on Day 1, Simpson showed on Day 2 that she should be a contender for years to come.
“Raleygh came back with a strong performance after having some issues on the first day, but she regained her composure and showed she belonged,” Tivy coach Wes Hale said.
Simpson, competing as an individual from regional, shot a 12-over-par 84 in opening-round action before carding a 2-over 74 in the second round for an overall tally of 158.
“The opportunity to represent Kerrville as a state finalist is a true honor,” Simpson said. “The first day had its struggles, but I’m really pleased with my grit to rally back on Day 2. I’d like to thank my team and coaches for all of the support this year. I’m looking forward to next year. TFND!”
Simpson’s effort had her on the board as one of seven players in the top 50 percent from Tivy’s District 26-5A.
Julia Vollmer of Alamo Heights came in third in leading the Mules to the state championship. Heights also boasted either ties or sole possession of places 23 and 26, while Boerne Champion placed players in spots 14-16-29 and ended in third place.
