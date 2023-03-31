AUSTIN – Our Lady of the Hills teed off its season in the Regents Tournament Tuesday, March 28 in Austin at Grey Rock Golf Course.
Natalie Wagner shot a 95 to finish seventh out of 34 players. Brooks Burrows registered 125 which was good for 25th. Brooklyn Drane ended with a 130 which placed her 33rd.
The Lady Hawks will be back in Austin on Wednesday, April 5 to compete in the Cliff Tournament hosted by Hyde Park.
