Antler Tennis fares well at home tourney

Tivy tennis doubles’ teams finished well at the Antler Varsity Invitational held Thursday.
Micah Garrett and Luke Green were second in the ‘B’ draw for boys’ doubles.
Carolina Chedzoy and Carlee Wren took third in ‘A’ girls’ doubles. There were two consolation winners representing Tivy’s mixed doubles when Evan Salinas and Sara Bowers captured ‘A’ draw honors, and Aaron Peschel and Cameron Baker came out ahead in the ‘B’ category.
“It was a beautiful day and we have improved in every tournament. We were a little short-handed. We had some kids gone to choir and injuries, but everyone else stepped up and played great,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen.
Using Tivy, HPMS and the H-E-B courts, 13 schools took part in the tournament.
Competing schools, in addition to Tivy, were Converse Judson, Corpus Christi Ray, Liberty Hill, Floresville, San Antonio Harlan, Del Rio, Medina Valley, TMI, Uvalde, San Marcos, Fredericksburg, and Ambleside of Fredericksburg. After Spring Break, Tivy will play Schertz Clemens on Friday, March 25 before moving on to the first rounds of the 26-5A tournament slated to begin Thursday, March 31.
