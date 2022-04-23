Lady Pirates end season with 5-3 loss to Mason

Center Point loaded the bases three times in its District 29-2A softball game with Mason on Monday, but could push across only two runs during those opportunities in a 5-3 loss that also served as the season finale for the Lady Pirates.
The loss gave the Lady Pirates a district record of 7-7, and overall mark of 14-8 and prevented them from a second straight postseason trip.
Kaylee Blackledge struckout 18 Cowgirls, finished with 217 K’s in 13 league outings (16.6 per game), scored once and batted in two runs. Blackledge gave up only two earned runs during district games she was the starter of record.
Toree Beckerson and Chasity Holt placed down Center Point’s other hits and Holt also scored, plus had a stolen base. Destiny Johnson scored a run and Samantha Castanenda managed one RBI.
“I really expected us to make a deep run, but we just didn’t make plays,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King. “We have a very solid district, where we were one play away in most games from winning,” King said.
Mason nicked Center Point in the first inning when an error, and passed ball on routine plays resulted in runs.
Backledge then retired the next nine Cowgirls and helped Center Point cut into Mason’s 2-0 lead in the second inning when she walked to bring in Holt from third when the Lady Pirates loaded the bases for the first time. Holt was on base after singling. Stephanie Lopez and Johnson walked.
Center Point loaded the bags again in bottom of the third, but did not capitalize, then fell behind 5-1 in the fourth inning when Mason took advantage of two errors. Johnson got back one of the runs when she scored off Castaneda’s sacrifice grounder.
The fourth was another inning where the Lady Pirates loaded the bases again with walks to Johnson and Blackledge, supported by a single from Beckerson.
Blackledge got hold of a pitch that sailed over the rightfield fence when she led off the sixth inning with a homerun. Grace Geurin walked for another baserunner, but 5-3 was as close as Center Point came. Center Point left 12 runners stranded on base.
The game marked the final high school athletic game for Holt, who is the team’s lone senior, so the future is positive for the Lady Pirates with experience in abundance next season.
“We will have a lot of girls back, but we have to get better defensively. This year’s team, however showed they will battle. We came back in some games after suffering a bad inning or two when last year we would have fallen apart,” said King.
“For the most part this varsity group responded well to Kaylee’s leadership, and she is the leader. Getting more consistent play and putting the ball in play will be priorities,” King said.
Johnson City, Harper, Goldthwaite, and Mason will represent District 29-2A in the playoffs.
LADY PIRATES v MASON – APRIL 18
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 -- 3 3 4
MASON 2 0 0 3 0 0 0 -- 5 2 0
LP: Blackledge
HR: Blackledge
HBP: Duran, Geurin, Lopez
SB: Holt
LOB: 12
