Antlers open with win over Killeen

Half a dozen Antlers rained down three-pointers as Tivy opened its boys’ basketball season on Friday by pocketing a 95-41 win over the Killeen Kangaroos inside Tivy’s home gym during the team's season opener.
“It was a good way to start. I felt like everybody did some things really well. We still have a lot to work on, but we did play defense first, blocked out well and took care of the ball. We also got the chance to play the young guys and that helps us as far as developing our depth,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis.
Every healthy Antler on the roster saw court time, which benefits a still relatively-young team. Tivy has seven letterwinners from last year’s playoff unit, but only three seniors. The remainder of the breakdown shows seven juniors and four sophomores.
It was one of those sophomores off the bench, Mason Carlile, who helped spark the Antlers with a pair of treys that boosted Tivy in front 17-14 after the first quarter. Carlile ended with three long range buckets and 11 points.
Jaden Frausto, a junior, gave a preview of things to come when he collected Tivy’s opening field goal which was one of his four three-pointers in the contest. Tivy’s 3-0 lead just 14 seconds into the game was eventually knotted 8-8 by the Class 6A Kangaroos before the Antlers began their bombardment in full. Frausto wound up with 26 points to lead the team in scoring.
Killeen tied the game once more at 17-17 in the second period, but relentless hustle was out in force and generated Tivy’s offense to 34 second quarter points and limited the ‘Roos to only 13 as Tivy led 51-27 at the break. Frausto recorded 19 of his game high total in the second quarter.
Junior Quentin Vega also got in on the long-range accuracy displayed by the Antlers when he hit half of his quartet of three-pointers in the second quarter. Vega finished with 25 points.
Tivy’s defense was even more potent in the second half, holding Killeen to only 14 points, including six field goals.
Jake Layton added six points, five apiece were by Braylon Ayala, Cade Braaten and Robert Jackson, four came from Luke Johnston, three off Mekhi Frazier, two each were credited to Jaxson Kincaid and Seth Hendricks and one was from a free throw by Clayton Folletti.
Ayala, Braaten and Frazier had the other treys for Tivy. Kincaid appeared to have made another three late in the game, but the scoreboard indicated otherwise. The Antlers made seven of 10 free throws.
The Antlers will host Marble Falls on Tuesday. Tip off is at 6:45 p.m.
