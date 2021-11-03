Lady Pirates bow out of post-season with loss to Sabinal

HONDO – Mid-season heroics that propelled Center Point back into the Class 2A volleyball playoffs did not materialize in a rematch against Sabinal, who beat the Lady Pirates in three sets of bi-district action in Hondo on Tuesday night.
Center Point, in postseason for the first time in two years, bowed out 5-25, 11-25, 18-25 to the Lady Yellowjackets who came out of District 28-2A as the champion. Center Point was the fourth seed from District 29-2A after losing a seeding match days earlier with Junction.
The Lady Pirates were left 3-13 back in August after losing to Sabinal, but then went on an 8-2 tear that allowed them to stick in the district’s third spot until slumping at the end and forcing the tie with Junction. Center Point wound up 11-20 overall.
“We made too many errors against Sabinal. We beat ourselves. I look forward to another season with this group because I know they have so much more to give,” said Center Point head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Center Point should return every player from its roster since there are no seniors on the squad.
Juniors Iris Lozano, Victoria Beckerson and Kortney Carmouche all had four kills.
Sophomore Destiny Johnson and junior Kaylee Blackledge assisted three times each.
Beckerson recorded seven digs, while Blackledge added six.
Lozano made one block and Carmouche served two aces.
Rounding out the roster were junior Kahly Mendoza and freshmen Jasmine Pena, Maria Diaz and Daniela Fuentes.
