Lady Antlers can't contain Champion in 58-37 loss

BOERNE – Tivy had troubles at Boerne Champion on Friday when the Lady Antlers lost to the Chargers 58-37, slipping Tivy to 8-3 as the District 26-5A basketball schedule winds down.
The loss marked Champion’s season sweep of Tivy which lost by two when the I-10 rivals met during the first round at Antler Gym.
“Our defensive intensity was great. We just couldn't make a shot on the offensive end. The girls played hard to the end, I'm proud of them,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Solaya Gorham almost doubled her season per game average in points with 16.
Kyra Wheatfall added eight points. Emma Schumacher and Desire Alvarado finished with four each.
Maddie Fielder and Riley Dill were held to two points apiece, while Desiree Abrigo ended with one. Dill went into the game averaging 11.2 points per game.
Tivy (18-6 overall) travels to Comal Pieper on Friday.
Sub-varsity
Tivy subvarsity girls’ hoopsters suffered losses in their games against Boerne Champion on Friday.
JV
The Lady Antler junior varsity team were edged 48-40.
Syrie Nicolas recorded 17 points and Leilah Rodriguez with 10 points were Tivy’s top scorers.
Julie Pena dropped in seven, while three each were from My Tran Dang and Victoria Way.
Freshmen
The freshmen season record became 7-7 after losing to Champion 45-20.
Yasmine Lara’s seven points paced Tivy.
Abigayle Maloney added six points, Leilah Ramirez scored three, while Abigail Watkins and Meg Hille had two each.
LADY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION
Friday, Jan. 27
Champion 58, Tivy 37
Tivy – 10 6 8 13 -- 37
Champion -- 16 9 10 23 -- 58
Tivy – Solaya Gorham 7-0-2-16, Kyra Wheatfall 2-1-0-8, Desire Alvarado 2-0-0-4, Emma Schumacher 1-0-2-4, Riley Dill 1-0-0-2, Maddie Fiedler 1-0-0-2, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-1-1
CHAMPION – Marquart 4-2-0-14, Olstordoser 3-1-3-12, Hankins 2-2-1-11, Bailereiro 1-0-4-6, McGuinn 2-0-2-6, Gamil 1-1-0-5, Kielman 0-1-0-3, Gonzales 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Champion 25, Tivy 16
Free Throws: Tivy – 6 of 9 (66.6-percent); Champion – 12 of 15 (73.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Wheatfall (1); Champion – Marquart (2), Hankins (2), Kielman (1), Gamil (1)
