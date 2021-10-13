Lady Pirates' win streak ends with loss to JC

District 29-2A volleyball front runner Johnson City snapped Center Point’s three match win streak Tuesday night at Pirates Gym by beating the Lady Pirates by set scores of 25-10, 25-7, 25-10.
Kills were hard to come by, evidenced by only four from Iris Lozano and three by Victoria Beckerson. Destiny Johnson had three assists and Lozano two.
Center Point totaled 13 digs between Kortney Carmouche with four and Kahly Mendoza, Johnson, and Beckerson with three each. Beckerson managed one block.
The Lady Pirates will travel to Junction on Friday to take on the Lady Eagles as the prepare to close out district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.