Antlers rally to overcome SA Cornerstone 6-4

Tivy spotted San Antonio Cornerstone a 3-0 lead, but rallied back to defeat the Warriors 6-4 in non-district baseball played Tuesday, March 7 at Antler Field.
“We are swinging the bats better,” said head coach Chris Russ after what was Tivy’s fourth straight victory, and sixth out of seven games.
Kale Lackey, Aiden Cline, Eric Tenery, Stormy Rhodes, Hayden Kneese, and Jayden Harrington scored during Tivy’s fourth inning explosion.
Cline wound up with three hits – all singles – while extra bases were rung up by Adan Hernandez’ triple and Lackey’s double. Hernandez accounted for three RBI.
Tenery, Rhodes, and Tanner Beck also had hits. Tenery, Beck, and Kneese batted in runs as well, and Tenery became a base runner when he was hit by a pitch.
Hernandez added to his solid all-around game with two stolen bases, and Garrett Abel had one steal.
Kneese starred on the mound where he threw three innings of middle relief to register a win by allowing four hits, one earned run, and striking out four.
Rhodes threw one and two-thirds innings in relief for the save.
Andy Gierisch started for Tivy, which ran its record to 7-5-1.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA CORNERSTONE
Tuesday, March 7
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 6 0 0 0 x -- 6 8 1
SA CORNERSTONE -- 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 -- 4 8 1
TRIPLE: Adan Hernandez
DBL: Kale Lackey
HBP: Eric Tenery
SB: Hernandez (2), Garrett Abel
WP: Hayden Kneese (3 innings, 4 hits, 4 K’s, 0 walks)
SAVE: Stormy Rhodes
