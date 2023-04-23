Summer track program gearing up for June meets

The annual Kerrville Summer track program will soon be hosting meets at Antler Stadium in June, and run four meets in all.
Meets are race-only events, and are scheduled for Antler Stadium each Thursday in June, starting June 1. June 8 and June 15 will also see meets, and a fourth meet will be held in Leakey on June 22.
Registration signup and entry fees will take place each Thursday at the Tivy Fieldhouse from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the first race.
Entry fees are 15-dollars per athlete, 10-dollars for a second child in the same family, and 5-dollars for a third child. Entry fees are required at each meet.
Running events will take place 6:3-9:30 p.m. with girls first followed by boys.
Divisions are broken down for ages 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12. Athletes may run as many events as they wish. The top six finishers in each race will receive a ribbon.
Races for under age 9 include the 100, 200, 300, 600, and 1600 meters, plus 80-meter hurdles and the 4x400 relay. Ages 9-and-up will take part in distances covering 100, 200, 400, 800, and 1600 meters, plus 100-meter hurdles and the 4x400.
There will be no field events held, no practices to attend, and a child does not have to be a member of a track club to participate. There will be no track jerseys sold.
In charge of activities will be retired Tivy coaches Grant Palmer and Kevin Pope, current Tivy coaches Dee Heiner and Mark Springer, retired Harper coach Will Reid, and current Leakey coach Becky Hooten.
For more information contact Palmer at (830) 459-5848 or email grant.palmer@kfumc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.