Lady Pirates fall to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY – After trailing just 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Pirates went through a scoring drought that turned into a 51-13 loss at the hands of Johnson City in girls’ District 29-2A basketball played Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Eagle Gym.
Jazmin Gonzalez led Center Point with nine points, all coming on three-point hits.
Kahly Mendoza and Kortney Carmouche were responsible for two points apiece.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v JOHNSON CITY
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Johnson City 51, Center Point 13
Center Point – 5 3 2 3 -- 13
Johnson City -- 9 16 18 8 -- 51
CENTER POINT – Jazmin Gonzalez 0-3-0-9, Kahly Mendoza 1-0-0-2, Kortney Carmouche 1-0-0-2
JOHNSON CITY – White 1-4-1-15, Hobbs 4-0-2-10, Norton 4-0-1-9, Ritchie 1-1-0-5, Hacker 0-1-2-5, Earley 2-0-0-4, Snodgrass 1-0-1-3
Halftime: Johnson City 25, Center Point 8
Free Throws: Center Point – 0 of 2 (0-percent); Johnson City – 7 of 17 (41.1-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point –Gonzalez (3); Johnson City – White (4), Ritchie (1), Hacker (1)
