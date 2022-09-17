Lady Pirates can't hold off Utopia

Center Point is in need of a slump-buster after the Lady Pirates struggled for a third straight match, losing Friday’s non-district volleyball faceoff to Utopia 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 8-15.
The loss dropped Center Point to 12-11, and after an open date the Lady Pirates are on the road for two consecutive District 30-2A matches at Sabinal and Brackettville.
First set advantage belonged completely to Center Point when Destiny Johnson’s serving raised the Lady Pirates 12-8 lead to 17-8 before the Lady Buffs broke serve. Johnson was at the line twice in set one that Kaylee Blackledge close out when she served set winner.
Eight errors of varying types during the second set, and six such in the third, prevented Center Point from gaining traction.
Johnson was again instrumental to Center Point’s fast start in Set 4 when she served up a 6-0 lead with aid from blocks by Toree Beckerson and Kortney Carmouche. Beckerson pushed the lead to 9-2 as Center Point controlled Utopia the remainder of the set.
Utopia’s serving was stellar in the fifth set ,where Center Point’s serve receive was put to the test. The Lady Buffs went up 6-1 and 12-6 after Center Point’s mild rallies that tied the set once, and had the Lady Pirates within two points.
LADY PIRATES VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Friday, Sep. 16
Utopia over Center Point 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 8-15
Stat Leaders for CP -- Kills: Toree Beckerson 11, Kaylee Blackledge 9, Iris Lozano 4, Maria Diaz 1, Destiny Johnson 1; Aces: Johnson 3, Diaz 2, Carmouche 2, Beckerson 2, Blackledge 1; Service Pts: Beckerson 17, Johnson 15, Carmouche 12, Diaz 12, Blackledge 9, Lozano 9; Blocks: Lozano 5, Carmouche 1; Assists: Johnson 18, Diaz 2, Mendoza 1, Blackledge 1; Digs: Beckerson 18, Mendoza 13, Johnson 7, Blackledge 6, Diaz 5, Lozano 4, Carmouche 1
